Viral Venom: Heartbroken Russian Divorcee Live-Streams Suicide By Snake Bite

Russian Divorcee Commits Suicide On Live Stream Via Snake Bite

Life is hard, especially when you lose the love of your life. But life goes on…if you’re still alive to live it.

According to DailyMail, a famous Russian snake expert, Arslan Valeev, brought a disturbing and dramatic end to his life via live stream when he allowed his pet black mamba to bite him in front of a shocked online audience.

Arslan and his wife Ekaterina ‘Katya’ Pyatyzhkina are known for their YouTube channel where they showcase their exotic collection of snakes and bobcats.

In the shocking live stream, he said: ‘Hi… So, guys… (sighs). It’s time to do what I must do. Live stream [unintelligible].’ The vlogger got up and went off camera, but a muffled sound of ‘ouch’ can be heard as the deadly snake bit him. He returned telling viewers: ‘If I die, then I die.’ Then he said: ‘I just will stay with you for some time. Just in case – on my mobile there is a message for Katya….’

It is reported that Arslan had previously accused Katya of cheating on him and subsequently beat her.

