Russell Simmons Thinks ‘Def Comedy Jam 25′ Will Revive Some Black Comedians’ Careers

Creator Russell Simmons Speaks On New ‘Def Comedy Jam’ Special

Russell Simmons doesn’t think much has changed for black comedians since he created “Def Comedy Jam,” in the early 90’s. The HBO series introduced so many comics including Martin Lawrence, Bernie Mac, Sheryl Underwood, and Cedric the Entertainer.

Simmons explains that the gatekeepers of the television world still keep their sights on “the most accessible, easy-to-digest” black entertainers, but hopes that after the 25th anniversary special of Def Comedy Jam–now streaming on Netflix–people will be more inspired, as he is. He said last week in an interview, “I’m very excited after looking at the rough cut. I really believe that people are going to have a great time watching and it will revive a few careers.”

The hour and a half special switches between clips from the original series with new live appearances by a slew of today’s top comedians including Cedric the Entertainer, Steve Harvey, Tracy Morgan, Craig Robinson, D. L. Hughley, Katt Williams and Dave Chappelle.