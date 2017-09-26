Wanna Cookie? America’s Cowboys Took A Gentrified Knee & Broke Twitter
- By Bossip Staff
Well, it actually kinda happened: America’s Dallas Cowboys took a very safe stand by kneeling BEFORE the National Anthem during their nationally televised Monday Night game against the Cardinals in a hilariously convenient move that sent Twitter spiraling into the mayo furious abyss.
Peep the Twitter chaos over America’s team taking a knee on the flip.