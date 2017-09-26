Wanna Cookie? America’s Cowboys Took A Gentrified Knee & Broke Twitter

Jerry Jones: "if we all kneel before the anthem they can't say we didn't kneel, we disrespected the flag or actually protested ".. pic.twitter.com/fQfRtub2qr — Robert Littal (@BSO) September 26, 2017

The Cowboys Took A Knee & Broke Twitter

Well, it actually kinda happened: America’s Dallas Cowboys took a very safe stand by kneeling BEFORE the National Anthem during their nationally televised Monday Night game against the Cardinals in a hilariously convenient move that sent Twitter spiraling into the mayo furious abyss.

COWBOYS OWNER JERRY JONES MAKES EM ALL #TakeAKnee APPARENTLY. pic.twitter.com/6UYx22XaAN — Trumpism 9.0™ (@Team_Trump45) September 26, 2017

Peep the Twitter chaos over America’s team taking a knee on the flip.