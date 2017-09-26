New Wig Who Dis: Blac Chyna Goes Gray, Do You Hate It Or Love It?

- By Bossip Staff
Blac Chyna gets escorted to her car as she parties at the newly opened club The Diamond District in Hollywood

Photographer Group / Splash News

Blac Chyna Wears Gray Wig While Out With Cute Bodyguard

If you’re anything like the ladies on our staff, you’re like who cares about Blac Chyna’s hair? Who is that fine bearded specimen guiding her? Yes gawd. Him is fine… Anyways, Blac Chyna was photographed sporting gray curls after partying at a new club called The Diamond District in Hollywood.

Are we liking this look? (yes, he looks great riiiiight? but what about Chy?)

