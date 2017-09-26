Give Her A Hand: Jordin Sparks Makes A Subtle Statement While Singing The National Anthem

Jordin Sparks Makes Her Point Silently During The National Anthem

NFL players–and players throughout a multitude of different sports–have been coming up with different ways to protest the president and the injustices happening that Colin Kaepernick has been kneeling for for the longest. Some kneeled, some locked arms in solidarity, and others just stayed in the locker room while the anthem was blaring–and Jordin Sparks just added another way to get out a message to the list.

Jordin Sparks. Brilliant move with the scripture. I hope this gets through to all of the conservative Christians who are failing to love. pic.twitter.com/CZdagWgXBq — Steve (@SteveMcCleary) September 26, 2017

Before the Dallas Cowboys faced the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Arizona, Jordin Sparks sang the “Star Spangled Banner” with the Bible verse, “Prov. 31: 8-9” written on her hand. The passage from the Book of Proverbs reads, “Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who are destitute. Speak up and judge fairly; defend the rights of the poor and needy.”

Some celebrities have been vocal about their thoughts that team members staying in the locker room or locking arms isn’t enough of a resistance, though others just appreciate the message. Is Jordin’s silent message via “Prov. 31: 8-9” written on her hand enough, or should she have kneeled while singing the anthem like others have?