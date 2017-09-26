SMFH: Florida Man Not Arrested For Knocking Out 12 Year-Old’s Teeth & Calling Him The N-Word

Florida: Vincent Cerfalo Punched Malikai Vilatte (12) Teeth Out and Called Him Racial Slurs Claims Self-Defense, Is Not Arrested. @esglaude pic.twitter.com/hqMwWvJqVU — THE CONNET (@THEAlleyeceeing) September 26, 2017

Racist Man Not Arrested For Knocking Out 12-Year-Old’s Teeth

Of course, it’s “self-defense.” A Florida man’s shockingly violent and racist actions are making national headlines. Vincent Cerfalo, 27 of Charlotte County, Florida, told Fox 4 that he had to defend himself after a group of teens including 12-year-old Malikai Villatte surrounded him after he yelled at them to get off his property.

“They said, ‘you won’t hit us, you won’t hit us,’ and they started to surround me,” he told Fox 4.

According to Cerfalo, Malikai “touched him” and he responded by “lifting his hand out” and accidentally hitting him—-because that makes perfect sense.

“I lifted my hand out, and I ended up hitting him,” he said. “It was not my intention to hit anybody that hard. It was not my intention to knock teeth out or do harm, or cause any kind of trouble.”

What he didn’t add however is that he called Malikai a “n****r”, which is what really happened according to Malikai’s mom Brittany Graham. Graham is also adamant that Cerfalo is lying about the incident and Malikai never touched him. A witness has added that Cerfalo spit at the group of teens after hitting Malakai.

People are now calling for the mayo packet’s arrest and the State Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case.

Do YOU think an arrest will be made or will this be another incident of a racist getting off?