Heartbreaking: 8-Year-Old Dies Protecting His Younger Sister From Their Mother’s Ex BF’s Attacks

Brother Dies Protecting His Sister From Child Molester

8-year-old Dante Daniels and his 7-year-old sister were walking to school with their mother Elizabeth Salone in South Sacramento, California when the two children were attacked by their mother’s ex-boyfriend, 23-year-old Deandre Chaney Jr. According to the criminal report, Deandre was “engaged in the crime of committing a lewd act” on Dante’s little sister when he stepped in to protect her. Dante was then attacked with a hammer and a knife.

His grandmother said the 3rd grader was “trying to save his sister from this child molester, and that’s why he was beat the worst.” The mother’s ex also reportedly attacked the little sister and mother with a hammer and a knife, and is said to have used lighter fluid during the crime. All three family members were transported to the hospital with severe injuries. Tragicly, Dante was declared brain dead and died six days later.

Though Elizabeth and her daughter survived the attack, but the mother will likely never see out of her left eye again and the little girl will “need a lot of help,” according to the grandmother. Even after his death, Dante continued to be a hero by donating his heart to a young boy who needed it. “Dante gave his heart to a 4-year-old In Southern California, so a 4-year-old lives because of [him],” Brown said.