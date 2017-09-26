Watch The Totes Adorbsy New Trailer For “Ferdinand”

New “Ferdinand” Trailer

Soon-to-be new animated smash “Ferdinand” (20th Century Fox/Blue Sky Studios) tells the story of a giant bull with a big heart who’s mistaken for a dangerous beast and torn from his home. Inspired by Munro Leaf’s beloved book “The Story of Ferdinand,” the totes adorbsy romp features an exciting all-star cast headlined by John Cena (as Ferdinand), Kate McKinnon, Gina Rodriguez and Anthony Anderson and proves you can’t judge a bull by its cover.

“Ferdinand” rumbles into theaters everywhere December 15, 2017!