Hi Hater: Azealia Banks Is Pissed That Black Men Are Supporting ‘Poor Man’s Nicki’ Cardi B
Azealia Banks Rants About Cardi B
Perpetual butt boil Azealia Banks is big mad again because she’s bored and she’s run out of chickens to slaughter. The blah, blah, blah “bruja” rapper recently went off on Twitter over Cardi B’s recent Billboard success before cowardly deleting her account.
According to Azealia “black men are too hype for this Latina girl” and it’s all Atlantic Records’ fault.
“I’ve never seen them jump like this for Nicki or Remy,” wrote Azealia on her @XoCheapy Twitter account that’s since been deleted. “Spinning this for the culture story when they are simply letting white men at Atlantic buy them into hating their own women.”
Oh girl, do you like ANYTHING???
She also added in some digs about Cardi being a “poor man’s Nicki” before The Barbz and Bardi’s Hive ran her off Twitter.
Azealia’s previously beefed with Skai Jackson, Rihanna, Iggy Azalea and Wale and has written diatribes about not wanting to be bothered with black men.
Don’t you have anything better to do, sis?
What do YOU think about Azealia Banks’ Cardi B rant???
Not everyone’s against Azealia however.
