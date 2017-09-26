Hi Hater: Azealia Banks Is Pissed That Black Men Are Supporting ‘Poor Man’s Nicki’ Cardi B

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 10

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for GQ/Jen Lowery / Splash News

Here we go again…

Azealia Banks Rants About Cardi B

Perpetual butt boil Azealia Banks is big mad again because she’s bored and she’s run out of chickens to slaughter. The blah, blah, blah “bruja” rapper recently went off on Twitter over Cardi B’s recent Billboard success  before cowardly deleting her account.

According to Azealia “black men are too hype for this Latina girl” and it’s all Atlantic Records’ fault.

“I’ve never seen them jump like this for Nicki or Remy,” wrote Azealia on her @XoCheapy Twitter account that’s since been deleted. “Spinning this for the culture story when they are simply letting white men at Atlantic buy them into hating their own women.”

Oh girl, do you like ANYTHING???

She also added in some digs about Cardi being a “poor man’s Nicki” before The Barbz and Bardi’s Hive ran her off Twitter.

****Scroll through above***

Azealia’s previously beefed with Skai Jackson, Rihanna, Iggy Azalea and Wale and has written diatribes about not wanting to be bothered with black men.

Haha !

A post shared by Azealia Banks (@azealiabanks) on

Don’t you have anything better to do, sis?

What do YOU think about Azealia Banks’ Cardi B rant???

: Carsten Windhorst/WENN.com

See her dragging on the flip.

Not everyone’s against Azealia however.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910
    Categories: For Your Information, Multi, News

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    • http://story.ng/hi-hater-azealia-banks-is-pissed-that-black-men-are-supporting-poor-mans-nicki-cardi-b/ Hi Hater: Azealia Banks Is Pissed That Black Men Are Supporting ‘Poor Man’s Nicki’ Cardi B – Story.ng

      […] Source: Original Article […]

    blog comments powered by Disqus