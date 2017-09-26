Dividend Divorce: Jesse Williams To Pay Estranged Wife $160,000 In Co-Parenting Coins And Legal Fees
By Bossip Staff
Image via Tom Meinelt/Splash News
Jesse Williams Comes To Financial Settlement With Estranged Wife
The block is still hot for Jesse Williams in his divorce proceedings with estranged wife Aryn Drake-Lee.
According to TMZ however, it appears that things are getting worked out slowly but surely.
Jesse filed legal documents which state that he will pay Aryn $100,000 for child and spousal support in addition to another $60,000 to cover all of her lawyer fees.
The paperwork stipulates that he will pay the $160,000 total in 3 installments from his first 3 “Grey’s Anatomy” checks.
Things still can’t be qualified as “good” between the embattled exes, but at least they are closer to getting this ugly divorce over with and moving on with their lives.
