Dividend Divorce: Jesse Williams To Pay Estranged Wife $160,000 In Co-Parenting Coins And Legal Fees

Jesse Williams Comes To Financial Settlement With Estranged Wife

The block is still hot for Jesse Williams in his divorce proceedings with estranged wife Aryn Drake-Lee.

According to TMZ however, it appears that things are getting worked out slowly but surely.

Jesse filed legal documents which state that he will pay Aryn $100,000 for child and spousal support in addition to another $60,000 to cover all of her lawyer fees.

The paperwork stipulates that he will pay the $160,000 total in 3 installments from his first 3 “Grey’s Anatomy” checks.

Things still can’t be qualified as “good” between the embattled exes, but at least they are closer to getting this ugly divorce over with and moving on with their lives.