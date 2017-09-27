GA Man Sentenced For Driving 1,000 Miles To Murder Doctor Who Fired Him

Lishan Wang Sentenced To 32 Years For Murdering Dr. Vajindeer Toor

A Georgia man’s long, drawn-out murder trial is finally over. Lishan Wang, 51, of Marietta, GA was sentenced to 32 years in prison for murdering a Yale University doctor he claims had him unfairly fired years earlier.

According to WSB-TV after nearly a decade, Wang was finally handed down his punishment.

Wang, 51, gunned down Dr. Vajindeer Toor and shot at his pregnant wife outside their home in a New Haven suburb in 2010. The wife, Parneeta Sidhu, was unharmed.

Prosecutors report that an irate Wang drove 1,000 miles to kills Toor for “unfairly firing him” and “ruining his medical career.”

Wang had been facing murder charges but received lesser charges of manslaughter, attempted assault and other gun crimes.