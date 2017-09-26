My City 4 Ways: Ford And Essence Magazine Bring Loni Love, Kelis And June Ambrose To ATL

FORD And ESSENCE Host My City, 4 Ways In Atlanta

BOSSIP’s editors had a blast at this weekend’s My City, 4 Ways – Atlanta culture festival presented by Ford on Saturday, September 23.

For the second consecutive year, the event created an unparalleled Atlanta culture guide from the perspectives of four young dynamic African-American influencers representing the city’s social and cultural landscapes today: Designer Charlene Dunbar [Style Influencer]; Melissa Mitchell [Art Influencer]; Singer Algebra Blesset [Music Influencer]; Chef Willie Wallace [Food Influencer]. The all-new 2018 Ford Expedition and 2018 Ford Mustang greeted attendees upon arrival at The Garage at Tech Square.

The curated experiences – moderated by co-hosts Essence Lifestyle & Relationships Editor Charreah Jackson and comedian Loni Love – included a Q&A with Creative Director June Ambrose, culinary experiences by restaurateur and Grammy-nominated singer Kelis, interactive art installations, pop-up fashion shops from local designers, “Ride & Drive” experience in the latest lineup of Ford vehicles including Ford Fusion and Explorer, a sultry performance by R&B singer Algebra Blesset and more.

Other notable attendees included: Designer and 2017 Project Runway contestant Kenya Freeman, Grammy Award-winging singer LaTavia Roberson, television and radio personality Egypt Sherrod, Tiffany “The Budgetnista” Aliche and more.

Check out more photos from the event below: