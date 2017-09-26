Rumor Control? Charlamagne Addresses His Role In Wendy Williams’ Husband’s Alleged Cheating [Audio]
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Image via Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET/Janet Mayer/Splash News
Charlamagne Addresses Role In Wendy Williams Husband Cheating Scandal
This morning we broke the news that Charlamagne Tha God originally introduced Wendy Williams’ husband, Kevin Hunter, to the woman who would become his mistress for over 10 years…allegedly.
Charlamagne took to the airwaves on The Breakfast Club to address the situation. Check out what he had to say below:
He didn’t deny it!