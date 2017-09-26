Ritz Crackers: Pennsylvania Fire Chief Calls Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin “No Good Ni**er”

Image via Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Fire Chief Calls Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin N-Word On Twitter

First off, f**k this fire chief and the clique he claims.

This past Sunday was ripe with tension, animosity and calls for social justice in the NFL as hundreds of players took knees during the national anthem to protest the unpunished killing of Black women and men in America.

Black freedom doesn’t always sit well with those who couldn’t give less f**ks whether we live or die on the streets our tax dollars help pay for at the hands of government officials who’s salaries we pay.

One of those people is Pittsburgh-area fire chief Paul Smith who, according to Yahoo! Sports, jumped his racist azz on ze Twitter to hit send on this hot lil’ number:

Tomlin just added himself to the list of no good ni**ers. Yes I said it

There are several things wrong with this tweet, one of which is the fact the Smith punctuated the first sentence, but not the second. Guess all that racist fury makes it difficult to adhere to the rules of grammar.

Anywho, per usual, Smith crawled his dog-mouth-kissin’ azz to WTAE to issue faux apology for his unbridled racism:

“I am embarrassed at this. I want to apologize. I was frustrated and angry at the Steelers not standing for the Anthem. My FD had absolutely nothing to do with this. I am deeply regretful at what I posted.”

No, you’re not. STFU. Choke.