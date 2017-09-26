Prayers Up: Young Dolph Shot Multiple Times In L.A.

Young Dolph Shot In L.A.

Rapper Young Dolph who’s already seen at least one attempt on his life has been shot. The Memphis rapper, 32, is currently hospitalized after being shot “multiple times” outside of an L.A. shoe store.

The news has been confirmed by Fox LA’s Stephanie Stanton who wrote; “Hollywood shooting victim-Rap Artist Young Dolph suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Taken to area hospital.”

LAPD CONFIRMS: Hollywood shooting victim-Rap Artist Young Dolph suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Taken to area hospital. @FOXLA — Stephanie Stanton (@Newzysteph) September 26, 2017

Back in February news broke that Dolph was the target of a shooting where 100 rounds were fired into his SUV during a tour stop in Charlotte.

Blac Youngsta, a Yo Gotti affiliate, turned himself in for the SUV shooting but said the rented van used in the incident was stolen.

This story is still developing…