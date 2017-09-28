June Ambrose On Working With Jay Z, Balancing Family And America’s Political Nightmare

June Ambrose Weighs In On Political Climate And Reveals Why She Wears Hats

BOSSIP caught up with famed fashion stylist and friend to the stars June Ambrose over the weekend at the Ford and Essence My City 4 Ways event and let’s just say were are completely enthralled. We spoke to June about her extensive history styling rap videos, working with Jay Z and the unusual politricks of Donald Trump .

We asked June about Hov and Bey’s recent appearance at Made in America and she revealed that the festival proved to be a fun time for her and her kids.

“It was so good not to really have to work,” Ambrose told BOSSIP. “He [Jay] was in a hoodie. No skillset there. I didn’t want to charge for that. It was so much fun. My kids had a great time. [My daughter] Summer is vlogging now. I had them all [Ty Ty, Angie Martinz’s kids] towards the end of the night, it was like ‘How do I end up with this job?’ But it was fun.”

Having worked with Hov throughout a career that spans over twenty years, we asked Ambrose if she’s often plagued with questions about her clients’ personal life, particularly since Jay Z and Beyoncé are famously private.

“When you look at my social media lifestyle is my story, you start to change your narrative,” Ambrose told BOSSIP. “I think that initially, they would be like, ‘How’s???’ whatever is happening, like when Blue was born. It’s their story to tell, that’s my response. Let them tell the story. I wasn’t hired to do that. I’m not a publicist. We don’t have to speak. I’m not a media whore. You can acknowledge the work that you’ve contributed, but I think you do yourself a disservice when you make it about the client. I think it’s two separate celebrations.”

Hype Williams recently shared his award with Ambrose when he was honored at VH1’s “Hip-Hop Honors: 90’s Game Changers” show, and the stylist says she couldn’t be more appreciative of his words.

“To die, right? Ambrose asked BOSSIP. I didn’t see that coming. Hype and I have done a lot. I am so grateful for him because he really allowed me a creative platform that really crafted my career and at a time when you feel so invisible and people really don’t want to necessarily acknowledge that this happened, the timing for me was like giving my roses now moment. For me, it was very emotional. It was humbling. For me I felt for him because I know our journey has been a long one, 200 music videos later, and having to edit a compilation that doesn’t even TOUCH — that was like 5% of the stuff he’s done and for him to acknowledge that we were in it together, that really meant a lot.

Ever the trendsetter, Ambrose kept her accessories to a minimum for the FORD event, going without the hats she’s been making a statement with in many recent appearances and letting BOSSIP in on a little stylist trick.

“I purposely did that,” Ambrose told BOSSIP with a smile. “I’m going to be present. I am a master deflector, so if I’m in flats and I need to look taller I will wear a hat, so my hat is my heels. Or if I’m feeling tired and I need someone to talk about something else, I’ll wear a hat so that it’s like dramatic conversation piece to deflect from the things you don’t want to discuss. So you’re like “Oh hey, great hat!” So today I wanted to be present and not disguise myself.”

Followers of June on Instagram find themselves frequently feasting their eyes on her culinary creations, but Ambrose revealed she hasn’t been able to cook much lately.

“I can’t wait to get back in my kitchen,” Ambrose told BOSSIP. ” We re-did the kitchen, I literally gutted the kitchen, so when I get back I can’t wait. Summer has dominated the kitchen. She’s been to culinary school for four summers now so I travel and she handles everything and no one is unhappy at home. She’s killer. Super talented. My son is a techie, computer geek. He’s a hard worker academically, so she likes to feed him. “

BOSSIP was also eager to ask Ambrose about the father of her two teenagers, Marc Chamblin, who has been married to the stylist for nearly two decades.

“17 years we’ve been together,” Ambrose revealed to BOSSIP about her marriage. “We’re friends. Any relationship you want to strangle each other, but we recognize that we are in business together, we continue to try to like each other as human beings. We admire what we have produced together in terms of the kids and we try to create an environment for them that’s transparent and honest and safe. We just decided we’re in this together. We just try to be patient and understanding as possible. We live two different lifestyles, but he tries to understand mine because he books it. He’s the management side. It’s a nice yin and a yang. He’s super quiet. They’re teenagers now so you spend more time trying to pay attention to them, but we try to do date night and go to a movie or premiere together.

June also revealed she’s been working on several new projects, including a second book and a TV project that she only described in minimal detail.

“I’ve been focusing more on other things like writing and working on television projects,” June told BOSSIP. “Television is an interesting place, and there is always opportunity, I worked on something recently. I shot something that if it’s supposed to be it will be. It will be really an adventure.

The book that I’m working on is fiction. I’m having a lot of fun.

Since we were at a Ford event we asked Ambrose about her history with the brand and she couldn’t help but wax nostalgic about Obama’s relationship with the carmaker.

“We’ve used Ford in music videos before, tons of times,” Ambrose told BOSSIP. ” I like the bossiness of the truck and I like that Ford is an American made vehicle and I think that at the time that Barack needed to bail out the auto industry the Ford name was at the forefront of everyone’s minds. I think the fact they were able to stay in the country and make something happen says a lot about the brand. It reminds me of Barack. Everything reminds me of him now. I miss him. It feels like we’re living in a nightmare every day.”

To say Ambrose is no fan of Trump is an understatement. The creative director minced no words when addressing America’s political climate and the current resident of the White House.

“He’s the leader of the country,” Ambrose said of 45. “I don’t care about Republican or Democrat at this point. He has to know that he has to do better. We don’t feel safe as Americans and until you make me feel safe, I’ll never stop expressing that I’m disappointed in the performance because I’m disappointed. It’s not something I want my kids to watch, it’s not a place we want to be as a country. It’s divisive behavior and he hasn’t changed it.

“Frankly, I don’t think he cares,” Ambrose continued. I don’t know why I should say anything nice about him when he’s not giving us a reason to say anything nice. I don’t have any hard feelings about speaking the truth that everyone can see with two eyes and two ears. It’s not cool. I just don’t understand how the American people can make this happen. I understand that it was very confusing for people, but I don’t understand how they made this happen. He won. We have to figure out. MIdterm elections are very important. We have to be vigilant. We have to be active. If you did not vote for this election you have to vote for midterm elections. We are going to be so badly damaged by the end of this term. I don’t like the way this smells.”

Gotta love her outspokenness.