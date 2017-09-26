Et Tu Khloé? Kardashian’s Infamously Infertile Myrtle Reportedly Toting A Gut Full Of Cav In Her Girdle

Khloe Kardashian Is Reportedly Pregnant By Tristan Thompson

What is in these hoes water??? Just days after news broke that Kylie Jenner is pregnant by Travis Scott, it’s now being reported that Khloe Kardashian is also expecting.

According to Us Weekly reports

Multiple sources are claiming that Khloé Kardashian is pregnant and expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

TMZ sources say Khloe is three months along in her pregnancy and she conceived without IVF!

Our sources say Khloe is 3 months pregnant. We’re told Khloe conceived naturally. So far, she doesn’t know the sex of the baby.

Last swim before we're off to Cleveland! 💕 PS it's an antique mirror to all the ones who don't know! Step your interior decor game up! A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Sep 23, 2017 at 10:33am PDT

Just three days ago Khloe was flossing a washboard stomach on the gram… but her comments are currently full of folks congratulating her on pregnancy!

Well… most of them are congratulating her.

So do you think this news is true? And how long until Khloe confirms for herself?