What A Shock: Kylie’s Fam Is 100% Happy That She’s Becoming A Rapper Baby Mama At Only 20 Years Old

Kardashian Family Is Happy About Kylie’s Pregnancy Despite Young Age

The Kardashians are over the moon for knocked up Kylie, according to TMZ.

Whereas most families would probably be just a little pissed if the baby girl of their family, with her whole life ahead of her at just 20 years old, popped up pregnant by some rapper guy she’s only been dating for four or five months. But not this family.

They say Kylie’s been itching to get knocked up for at least the last two years — we guess shortly after she received her diploma from online high school — and now that it’s finally happened for herm they’re happy to have another grandkid in the crew. She supposedly never slid the condom off with Tyga because she didn’t think their relationship was stable enough for parenthood.

Apparently, Travis shot up Kylie’s barely-legal cub within only 2 months of dating her. It’s not clear if the pregnancy was planned — at least not by both parties involved — but apparently, Kylie was instantly excited and hype to be a Mom. Not sure what Travis’ reaction was.

Either way, the Jenner-Dashian clan feels like Kylie being only 20 is neither here nor there. They say she’s super mature, and since she has tons of cash, a thriving business, and owns several properties…her becoming an unwed mother before even hitting age 21 is of little concern.

Funny how this family was far more stressed out when their 30-year-old brother/son revealed that he was an engaged father-to-be with someone he had known for years, yet ecstatic for this baby-woman who barely knows her child’s father. But we guess…

Getty/Instagram