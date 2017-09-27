Exclusive: Usher Herpes Accusers Want Singer to Prove He’s STD Free

Three People Said They had Sex With Usher After He Allegedly Contracted Herpes

The three people suing Usher for having sex with them even though he knew he had herpes wants a judge to force him to take an STD test so his alleged victims “can know the truth.”

Quantasia Sharpton, along with an unnamed man and woman said in court papers that they want the singer to prove once and for all if he has the sexually transmitted virus by testing for herpes ASAP.

Sharpton and her co-plaintiffs filed docs in L.A. County Superior Court asking a judge to force Usher to take a blood test by next month to prove that he doesn’t have the herpes simplex virus.

Sharpton sued Usher for infliction of emotional distress, claiming that the singer had sex with her after a performance in Atlantic City despite knowing he had the disease.

A second woman came forward and said she had sex with Usher at least two times, and contracted herpes. Her twins were stillborn as a result of the disease, according to court papers. And a man also said that he and Usher had sex in a Koreatown spa.

The accusers said that for almost two months, Usher has refused multiple requests by their lawyer Lisa Bloom to deny that he has herpes or provide proof that he doesn’t.

“Mr. Raymond’s counsel has also refused several requests that defendant submit proof that he does not have the virus to bring peace of mind to those with whom he has had sexual contact and to allow them to avoid the costs associated with their own medical testing,” Sharpton’s court docs said.

They want him to take the test before Oct. 25 at one of the Atlanta-area Perimeter Clinics, where it’ll cost $100 and take three days to get the results.

Usher, who married his wife, Grace Miguel in 2015, has not commented publicly on the allegations.