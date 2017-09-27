#BreakingBossip: Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott’s Baby Gender Revealed, She’s How Pregnant?? #EdLoverShow
By Bossip Staff
Image via Bob Levey/Getty Images
Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott’s Baby’s Gender Revealed
It’s not a rumor. Kylie Jenner is pregnant…as hell. With Travis Scott’s baby. This is what’s going on in 2017.
Our bi-weekly #BreakingBossip segment on #EdLoverShow reveals not only the baby’s gender but some hilarious commentary via our Associate Editor Jah and co-host Monie Love
