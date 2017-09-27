Pregnancy Blakt: Twitter’s Most Hilariously Petty Reactions To Khloe, Kylie And Kim Expecting Babies At The Same Damn Time

The Jennerdashian Pregnancy Pact

The Jennerdashians sure know how to make headlines, right? Now it seems as though Khloe is pregnant, Kylie is pregnant and Kim is expecting via a surrogate. At the same time. In this economy. All in time for the 10th season premiere of KUWTK. Kris is a diabolical genius.

Kim Kardashian – Pregnant via surrogacy

Khloe Kardashian – Pregnant

Kylie Jenner – Pregnant

Kris Jenner – Securing the Bag pic.twitter.com/APYlQTbcYG — Kay (@kaylovegood15) September 26, 2017

Of course, Twitter is going crazy with all of this, peep the reactions.