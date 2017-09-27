Pregnancy Blakt: Twitter’s Most Hilariously Petty Reactions To Khloe, Kylie And Kim Expecting Babies At The Same Damn Time

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 16

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3)

The Jennerdashian Pregnancy Pact

The Jennerdashians sure know how to make headlines, right? Now it seems as though Khloe is pregnant, Kylie is pregnant and Kim is expecting via a surrogate. At the same time. In this economy. All in time for the 10th season premiere of KUWTK. Kris is a diabolical genius.

Of course, Twitter is going crazy with all of this, peep the reactions.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910111213141516
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus