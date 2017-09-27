BreakingBossip: Hip-Hop Hooray! Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” Hits #1 BX! Stand Up! #EdLoverShow

Image via Splash

Cardi B Is #1 You B!tc#e$

Cardi B and her #BardiGang have taken their infectious energy and ravenous appetite for “money moves” straight to the top of the Billboard charts.

That’s right, Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” is the #1 record in the entire United States of America and she knocked off Taylor Swift to do it!

