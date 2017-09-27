Hip-Hop Beef: Yo Gotti named As A Person Of Interest In Young Dolph Shooting

Yo Gotti Named Person Of Interest In Young Dolph Shooting

The LAPD is looking at Yo Gotti as a possible suspect in the shooting of Young Dolph.

According to TMZ, both Gotti and Dolph were staying at the Loews Hotel in Hollywood, and both their crews got into some sort of altercation on the premises. Next thing you know, shots rang out just outside the hotel, and Dolph was down.

Dolph and Gotti already have a longstanding beef as it is. And it’s already come to a head with gunfire before. If you’ll recall, Yo Gotti’s artist Blac Youngsta turned himself in after being accused of shooting nearly 100 bullets at Dolph’s car back in February. And Gotti made light of it on his mixtape later in the summer.

SMH! We’ll be following this one as more details pop up.