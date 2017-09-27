Young Thug Arrested In Atlanta For Felony Possession Of Marijuana

Looks like the state of Georgia is really out to get Young Thug.

The Atlanta rapper has been arrested on his home turf for the third time this year.

According to TMZ, Thug was scooped up by Brookhaven Cops in the Atlanta Metro area on Saturday, and booked on felony possession of marijuana — mind you, in Georgia that could be just about any amount — and a misdemeanor charge of illegal window tint on his front windshield.

SMH. Welp…we guess it’s “Free Slime” till we know more about his situation….

Getty/WENN