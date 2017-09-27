Ray Lewis Said He Wasn’t Kneeling, He Was Praying And Twitter Cut Him To Pieces

Ray Lewis Says He Was Praying

We saw this coming. After getting dragged through the dirt in his hungover Sunday suit earlier this week, Ray Lewis ended up on the wrong side of the slander-mobile again. This time, for saying the reason he was on both knees before the game was because he was praying, not protesting. Boy if you don’t sitcho…

Ohweeee Ray Lewis vs Shannon Sharpe 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/AQxHzE6t2i — EL FOOSAY (@SheHatesJacoby) September 27, 2017

So now we wait for Shannon Sharpe to sautée his donkey a$$. Even if he doesn’t, Twitter has his back. Take a look…