BreakingBossip: Americans Buck Back For Healthcare, Gangstas Got Wheelchairs Too #EdLoverShow

Image via

Image via Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Politics Gets Gully On Capitol Hill Over Healthcare

It was quite a scene on Capitol Hill Monday morning as hundreds of angry and terrified American’s bum rushed a Senate Finance Committee hearing in hopes of convincing the powers-that-be to reconsider their plan to repeal parts of Obamacare that they desperately need.

The dissenters began relatively calm, but things gave way to full-blown chaos as police began hauling people to jail in zip-ties and handcuffs.

Even people in wheelchairs with missing limbs got popped!

Click HERE to watch our Associate Editor Jah talk bolitics with Monie Love!

Tune in every Tuesday and Thursday at 8:05 AM and 8:15 AM EST for more #BreakingBossip on #EdLoverShow