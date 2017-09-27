Cardi B Comes With A Perfect Clapback For Perpetually Salty Struggle Rapper Azealia Banks’ Bodak Shade

Cardi B Claps Back At Azealia Banks

Azealia Banks — as usual — has come out of her face to start a beef with a much more successful person in the music industry. This time, her target was Cardi B.

Despite the fact that Cardi herself has acknowledged that she herself is Black…Azealia went on a tirade about how Black men are lifting up women like Cardi because she is latina…or something.

Leave it to Cardi to go through the receipts to reveal that Azealia is actually one of the people who helped PUSH her breakout hit to the number one spot on the charts.

One of the reasons Bodak Yellow went #1! Cuz even the HATERS love it! A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Sep 26, 2017 at 7:26pm PDT

But not one to let things go, Azealia doubled down on her insistence that Cardi B’s success was all because Black men want to smash her…not because the song is incredibly catchy and became somewhat of a summer anthem this year, or anything.

From the desk of #azealiabanks (swipe) #cardib #nickiminaj A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Sep 26, 2017 at 10:02pm PDT

This girl is just delightful, isn’t she? Now, WHY she’s doing this instead of going to the studio and working hard to get her own hits, we aren’t sure. What do you think of Azealia’s latest haterific rant?

