Cardi B Just Scalped Azealia Banks And Fried Her Chickens And The Internet Exploded

Cardi B Gathers Azealia Banks

Azealia Banks decided to wipe the chicken poop from her brow and hop on social media to tear down Cardi B’s success. Because of course she did. Cardi B wasn’t having it, so she posted THIS video of Azealia getting her life to “Bodak Yellow.” And as you can imagine, insanity ensued.

Azealia Banks: "FUCK CARDI B!" Also, Azealia Banks: pic.twitter.com/gyWkWnUok5 — The Unorthodox Duck (@GeauxGabby) September 27, 2017

Azealia is getting dragged to the high heavens for her hate and Cardi is once again queen pen. Take a look at all the dragging taking place. Maybe Azealia should have sat this play out.