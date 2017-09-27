Happy Birthday: C-Milli Celebrates Her G Day With Her Swirly Boo, Karrueche, Bow Wow And More
- By Bossip Staff
Christina Milian Celebrates Her Birthday With Boyfriend And Family
C-Milli got her Tina Turn Up on Tuesday night in Hollywood for her birthday. The singer and actress brought in her 36th birthday with new boo Matt Pokora at Beauty & Essex.
It was also a family affair, with mom Carmen, sis Liz, bro-in-law Dom, nephew Layvin and daughter Violet all in attendance. Hit the flip to see who else came through to show C-Milli love!
Of course BFF Karrueche was there
Looks like she left a lil tipsy
Jermaine Dupri and Bow Wow came through
Shad even signed some autographs
Laura Govan was also seen on the scene.
