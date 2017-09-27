Happy Birthday: C-Milli Celebrates Her G Day With Her Swirly Boo, Karrueche, Bow Wow And More

- By Bossip Staff
Christina Milian and her boyfriend Matt Pokora are seen arriving at Beauty & Essex in Hollywood, California for Christina's Birthday Dinner.

KJLA/Splash News

Christina Milian Celebrates Her Birthday With Boyfriend And Family

C-Milli got her Tina Turn Up on Tuesday night in Hollywood for her birthday. The singer and actress brought in her 36th birthday with new boo Matt Pokora at Beauty & Essex.

Liz Milian Dominic Layvin Carmen Milian Violet Nash at Christina MIlian Dinner

Picture Perfect / Splash News

It was also a family affair, with mom Carmen, sis Liz, bro-in-law Dom, nephew Layvin and daughter Violet all in attendance. Hit the flip to see who else came through to show C-Milli love!

Karrueche Tran is seen arriving at Christina Milian's birthday party in Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA.

Picture Perfect / Splash News

Of course BFF Karrueche was there

Karrueche Tran leaving a nightclub after a friend's birthday party in Los Angeles, California, USA.

Deby / Splash News

Looks like she left a lil tipsy

Bow Wow and Jermaine Dupri are seen arriving at Christina Milian's birthday party in Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA.

Picture Perfect / Splash News

Jermaine Dupri and Bow Wow came through

Bow Wow and Jermaine Dupri are seen arriving at Christina Milian's birthday party in Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA.

Picture Perfect / Splash News

Shad even signed some autographs

Laura Govan at Christina Milian's birthday party in Hollywood, California.

Picture Perfect / Splash News

Laura Govan was also seen on the scene.

More photos from the night below:

