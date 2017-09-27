Rumor Control: Kimmy Cakes Claps Back At “Shady Media” Over Sisters’ Pregnancy Stories

Kim Kardashian Shuts Down Media Reports About Her Reaction To Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy

Tuesday night Kim Kardashian addressed reports about sister Kylie Jenner being pregnant for the first time, responding to a Harper’s Bazaar tweet about one report that Kim didn’t take the news well.

This sounds like a very fake story… https://t.co/ZIxCltgK6d — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 26, 2017

The story, which originated from a People Magazine source claimed:

“Her first reaction was, ‘Seriously?’ She didn’t respond well at first. It’s like she and Kanye had gone on this whole journey to get pregnant for months, and now this happens to Kylie. She teared up. It definitely took a lot of time for her to process it.”

HB tweeted “This sounds like a very awkward conversation,” and Kim retweeted with the response, “This sounds like a very fake story…”

Sips coke https://t.co/2lwYSC02vB — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 26, 2017

Kardashian West kept up the cattiness, adding, “Sips coke.” Before going on to address yet another “fake news” story. Another report from People that claimed Caitlyn is ready to support Kylie and is happy about “all of the babies”:

“She’s happy,” the source says. “She’s ready to be there for Kylie and will be a big part of the baby’s life.” “She’s happy about all the babies coming into the family.”

And speaking of fake stories… The media is super shady for posting fake quotes from Caitlyn when she hasn’t spoke to anyone — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 26, 2017

Kim set the record straight saying, “And speaking of fake stories… The media is super shady for posting fake quotes from Caitlyn when she hasn’t spoke to anyone.”

WELP!

Brushing the BS off like. pic.twitter.com/ReLw4xAVNm — KIM's BOO (@KKWstan) September 26, 2017

Do you enjoy it when Kim addresses the rumors? She’s not quite on Khloe’s level yet as far as clapback status, but she did a great job with these jawns riiiiight?!