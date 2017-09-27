Baby Mamacita: Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Have No Plans To Marry Despite Pregnancy

Image via Splash

Pregnant Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Have No Plans To Marry

Just because Kylie Jenner is hauling around a gut full of birds from the trap that sing Brian McKnight doesn’t mean that she’s about to meet her baby’s father, Travis Scott, at the altar in her white dress.

According to TMZ, the 20-year-old expectant mother is nowhere CLOSE being ready to marry Travis.

Strangely, sources close to the family say that Kylie and Travis feel they havne’t known each other long enough to consider marriage, but…they can consider…raising a child together?

“They’re still trying to figure out their relationship.”

Guess when you’re rich and your last name is Kardashian/Jenner you don’t care whether or not your child’s father is present. Just buy another one. *shrug emoji*

Word is that Kylie isn’t the least bit self-conscious about being an unwed mother like her big sisters Kim and Khloe. What’s pretty clear at this point is that this baby was all Kylie’s idea. She was PRESSED to be a mother when she met Travis. The big question is, was this planned or nah?

There doesn’t seem to be a good answer to this question thus far.