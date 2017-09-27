Drunk In Stupidity: Slizzard Woman Popped After Driving To Meet Boyfriend Arrested For DUI

Man Calls Drunk GF To Pick Him Up After DUI

A Ohio man was getting anxious after spending time at the Stark County Sheriff’s office for OVI, he so he called his girlfriend to come pick him up. There was an issue though, the woman was drunk herself when she arrived, so they both were locked up.

According to News 5 Cleveland, the 23-year-old man, Kristopher Fox was spotted speeding by a sergeant who says his car reeked of alcohol. Sure enough, the young man failed a sobriety test, with a 24 pack of half-drunken beer in his car seat. After being taken in to the Sheriff’s office, he requested the sergeant to call his girlfriend to come get him.

The Sergeant says when she picked up the phone, 29-year-old Brandi Rae Coen sounded like she was drunk herself. He warned her not to drive if she had been drinking. The woman ignored his warning and showed up anyway. Get this, the woman show up with double the legal limit of alcohol consumption and two children in the car!

Coen took a breathalyzer test and registered a .162 BAC. She was charged with OVI and two counts of child endangering.