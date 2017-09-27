Young Dolph Survived ANOTHER Assassination Attempt & Twitter Ran Wild

Dolph’s Near Assassination Sparks Hysteria

We’re not sure WHY this Yo Gotti/Young Dolph feud is STILL going after multiple failed assassination attempts between the two, but it sadly is, and took another ugly turn when Dolph was shot in Hollywood marking a new Rap beef low that stirred up chill-free hysteria across Twitter.

Yo Gotti reading Dolph survived another shooting pic.twitter.com/0lf6TwDAy3 — BOURBON (@EV937) September 26, 2017

Peep the Twitter chaos over Dolph’s shooting on the flip.