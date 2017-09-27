Dat’s Boo Boo: Kijafa Vick Reveals Her Romance With Mike Vick Started Off With A “Shi**y” Trip To Hawaii

Kijafa Vick Tells Lip Service About How She Met Mike Vick, Embarrassing First Date And Baby Mama Drama

If you’ve been following Vh1’s new show “Baller Wives” you should be very familiar with Mike Vick’s wife Kijafa and her best friend Carmena. The ladies appeared on Angela Yee’s “Lip Service” podcast this week and talked in detail about Kijafa’s issues with Miko Grimes, the baby mama drama she experienced when she first started dating Mike and a super funny story about how Kijafa broke a toilet on a first date (to Hawaii!).

#LipService with @kijafa and @carmenakisses and Kijafa talks about an embarrassing first date experience 💩 What was your most embarrassing first date 😰 *link in bio* A post shared by Angela Yee (@angelayee) on Sep 26, 2017 at 6:09pm PDT

Angela posted this short clip but you can listen to the full story below:

The story of how she and Mike met starts at 6:40, the baby story is at the 11:30 and the Hawaii trip/toilet incident is at 12:45…

What did you think of that story? Clearly this incident brought Mike and Kijafa closer. Have you ever had a moment like this? What’s your most embarrassing date story?