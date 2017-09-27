Trumplandia: DEA Chief Resigns Over Apathetic Ear Wax Statute POTUS’ “Little Respect For Law”

Image via BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Head Of DEA Resigns Amid Strife With Donald Trump

So, when exactly does America become “great again“? After everyone quits or gets fired from their high-profile government job because they hate Donald Trump?

According to New York Times, DEA Chief Chuck Rosenberg has resign from his position after asserting that Donald Trump has “little respect for the law”.

Rosenberg was an Obama administration appointee and has had a frigid relationship with this new guy who purports himself to be the President.

In an email, Rosenberg said:

“We must earn and keep the public trust and continue to hold ourselves to the very highest standards,” Mr. Rosenberg wrote in the internal email. “Ours is an honorable profession and, so, we will always act honorably.”

He went on to say:

“The neighborhoods in which we live are better for your commitment to the rule of law, dedication to the cause of justice and perseverance in the face of adversity.” “You will continue to do great things,” he added. “I will continue to root for you, now from the sidelines.”

It’s starting to look like no one who had a job when Trump took office still have a job when his time is up…INCLUDING HIM!