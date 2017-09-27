Exclusive: “Humble Yourself” – “Basketball Wives” Evelyn Lozada Weighs In On Wendy Williams Alleged Cheating Scandal

Reality Star & Talk Show Host Were At Odds In 2014

Reality star Evelyn Lozada has had a well-documented feud with Wendy Williams over comments the TV host made about her son.

But the “Basketball Wives” star put their beef to the side as she spoke out in support of Wendy Williams as the TV host weathers bombshell cheating allegations involving her husband of almost 20 years.

According to reports, the 53-year-old New Jersey native’s husband, Kevin Hunter, has been carrying on an affair with a 32-year-old massage therapist for the past decade. Wendy denied the reports on her show Tuesday, flashing her huge wedding ring and insisting that everything was fine in their marriage.

“At the end of the day, Wendy and I have had our words before,” Lozada told BOSSIP Tuesday. “And I don’t always support things that she says or she does, but you know, I do feel for her as a woman, because at the end of the day, that hurts. Being betrayed like that, finding out that your significant other has this whole other life.”

Williams infamously called Lozada’s son Carl Jr. (with baseball player Carl Crawford) a “cash register” back in 2014 – but Evelyn fired back, taking to Twitter to claim that Kevin bought shoes for his mistress at her Miami shoe boutique, Dulce.

“When I had those words with her, I’d just had my son when she made those comments, but I wish her well. I do,” Lozada said, adding that she hopes the incident will be a wakeup call for Wendy.

“Hopefully, she will humble herself, and watch what she says about people,” she said.