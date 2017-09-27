Forked Up: Alleged Scarred Up Bully Claps At Old Nicki Minaj Tweet & Gets Dragged

It appears that a woman who had a fight with Nicki Minaj is still UPSET after discovering Nicki Minaj tweeted about a fight they had when she was 11, five whole years ago. A twitter account with the name “Dameka Williams” clapped backed at Nicki’s bragging about whopping her azz.

Nicki tweeted:

When I was about 11 I snapped @ a slumber party n startin beatin da shit out this girl who was pickin on me! Lmao. Her name was Dameka — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) March 31, 2012

Dameka clapped back with this and hilarity ensued.

Bitch you proud of that shit? You ruined the party for everyone and i still got the scars on my leg from when you stabbed me with a fork. https://t.co/znQqaaCx4c — Dameka Williams (@DrunkOnCircus) September 27, 2017

I told her she can't sing and that she should stick to rapping and she started throwing punches! — Dameka Williams (@DrunkOnCircus) September 27, 2017

Lord, hammercy. LOL, Dameka just let it go.

Today has been a rough day for me… Al this media attention over something that still haunts me. I'm contacting my pastor and we'll pray 🙏 — Dameka Williams (@DrunkOnCircus) September 27, 2017

And the Barbz wouldn’t let up, they were DMing the poor woman photos of utensils.

Stop private messaging me pictures of forks thank you — Dameka Williams (@DrunkOnCircus) September 27, 2017

LMAO! Poor thing. Pray for Dameka please. Hit the flip for more hilarious reactions.