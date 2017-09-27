Forked Up: Alleged Scarred Up Bully Claps At Old Nicki Minaj Tweet & Gets Dragged

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 8

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 12: In this handout photo provided by Hand in Hand, Nicki Minaj caption on at ABC News’ Good Morning America Times Square Studio on September 12, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Hand in Hand/Getty Images)

It appears that a woman who had a fight with Nicki Minaj is  still UPSET after discovering Nicki Minaj tweeted about a fight they had when she was 11, five whole years ago. A twitter account with the name “Dameka Williams”  clapped backed at Nicki’s bragging about whopping her azz.

Nicki tweeted:

Dameka clapped back with this and hilarity ensued.

Lord, hammercy. LOL, Dameka just let it go.

And the Barbz wouldn’t let up, they were DMing the poor woman photos of utensils.

LMAO! Poor thing. Pray for Dameka please. Hit the flip for more hilarious reactions.

    Continue Slideshow

     

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678
    Categories: Multi, News, SMH

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus