Forked Up: Alleged Scarred Up Bully Claps At Old Nicki Minaj Tweet & Gets Dragged
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 8
❯
❮
It appears that a woman who had a fight with Nicki Minaj is still UPSET after discovering Nicki Minaj tweeted about a fight they had when she was 11, five whole years ago. A twitter account with the name “Dameka Williams” clapped backed at Nicki’s bragging about whopping her azz.
Nicki tweeted:
Dameka clapped back with this and hilarity ensued.
Lord, hammercy. LOL, Dameka just let it go.
And the Barbz wouldn’t let up, they were DMing the poor woman photos of utensils.
LMAO! Poor thing. Pray for Dameka please. Hit the flip for more hilarious reactions.
Continue Slideshow