Elsewhere In The World: Starting June 2018 Women In Saudi Arabia Will Finally Be Allowed To Drive

Saudi Women Finally Allowed To Legally Drive A Car

Have you heard the one about the Saudi soccer mom?

No. You haven’t. Know why? Because even in 2017, the year of our lord, people who have vaginas were not allowed to operate motor vehicles.

However, according to CNN, that will all change beginning in June of 2018 when a new royal decree goes into effect. The ban on women drivers will be lifted.

At that point, Saudi women will be “allowed” to apply for driver’s licenses without getting approval from their male “guardians”.

That felt crazy as HELL to even have to type.

We’d say “congratulations”, but frankly it’s a pretty embarrassing thing to celebrate.

