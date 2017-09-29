Yup, Still Shook: RihRih Drags Makeup Forever For Sneakily Shading Fenty Beauty

Hi haters!

Rihanna Responds To Makeup Forever Diss

Rihanna doesn’t have time for the shade. The Fenty Beauty songstress who has other makeup brands up in arms over her extensive beauty collection recently clapped back at a popular line who DARED to try and shade her.

Makeup Forever recently shared an IG picture of their foundations captioned, “40 shades is nothing new to us -👄-“, a clear shot at Fenty Beauty’s 40 shade collection.

Rihanna quickly caught word of the shade and sent a heavily contoured clap back Makeup Forever’s way.

“Lol still ashy”, wrote Rih Rih. “Shook.”

Eff ya lil mayo makeups! When will people learn to STOP coming for Rih???

What do YOU think about Rihanna clapping back at Makeup Forever???