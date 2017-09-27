Spotted: Gabourey Sidibe Flosses Her Slimmy Trimmy Baaaawdy At ‘Empire’s’ Premiere Party

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 4

Gabourey Sidibe Spotted At The “Empire” Premiere Party

Gabby Sidibe looks great. The “Empire” actress was spotted at the show’s premiere party this weekend looking better than ever in a metallic gown.

The 34-year-old who opened up in her book about undergoing bariatric surgery after battling bulimia as a teenager and being diagnosed with type-2 diabetes has been steadily shedding pounds and working out with a trainer.

Looking good Gabby!

More of slimmy trimmy Gabby on the flip.

In case Porsha or Tiana wanna mess around and get dunked on in the name of The Empire!

A post shared by Gabby Sidibe 👸🏿 (@gabby3shabby) on

For context, this was Gabby before.

