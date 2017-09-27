Spotted: Gabourey Sidibe Flosses Her Slimmy Trimmy Baaaawdy At ‘Empire’s’ Premiere Party
- By Bossip Staff
Gabourey Sidibe Spotted At The “Empire” Premiere Party
Gabby Sidibe looks great. The “Empire” actress was spotted at the show’s premiere party this weekend looking better than ever in a metallic gown.
The 34-year-old who opened up in her book about undergoing bariatric surgery after battling bulimia as a teenager and being diagnosed with type-2 diabetes has been steadily shedding pounds and working out with a trainer.
Looking good Gabby!
More of slimmy trimmy Gabby on the flip.
For context, this was Gabby before.