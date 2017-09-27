Spotted: Gabourey Sidibe Flosses Her Slimmy Trimmy Baaaawdy At ‘Empire’s’ Premiere Party

Seen on the scene…

Gabourey Sidibe Spotted At The “Empire” Premiere Party

Gabby Sidibe looks great. The “Empire” actress was spotted at the show’s premiere party this weekend looking better than ever in a metallic gown.

The 34-year-old who opened up in her book about undergoing bariatric surgery after battling bulimia as a teenager and being diagnosed with type-2 diabetes has been steadily shedding pounds and working out with a trainer.

My trainer and I got into a fight about what counts as a push up. It got physical. Ps, I didn't wear my Jordan's to the gym. That's correct, yes? A post shared by Gabby Sidibe 👸🏿 (@gabby3shabby) on Sep 21, 2017 at 10:50am PDT

Looking good Gabby!

More of slimmy trimmy Gabby on the flip.