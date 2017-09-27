Mr. Worldwide! Pitbull Sent His Private Jet To Puerto Rico To Bring Cancer Patients To US

Pitbull Does His Part In Helping Puerto Rico

Unlike the president, who doesn’t seem to know Puerto Rico is apart of America, celebrities are definitely stepping up to do their part in aiding Puerto Rico after their devastation from Hurricane Maria. Jennifer Lopez announced she was donating $1 million and others have generously followed suit.

Now, Pitbull is doing something amazing for the people of Puerto Rico, specifically those who probably need it the most. Puerto Rican Congresswoman Jenniffer González tweeted out thanking Pitbull for lending his plane so that cancer patients in PR can be transported to the United States in order to get the chemotherapy they need.

Gracias al cantante @pitbull x prestar avión privado para trasladar pacientes de cáncer de PR a USA para q puedan tomar quimio @DeptSaludPR — Jenniffer González (@Jenniffer2012) September 26, 2017

Pitbull told E! News, “Thank God we’re blessed to help. Just doing my part.” With all of the infrastructure problems hurting Puerto Rico right now, it’s sometimes hard to know how best to help…but Pitbull definitely stepped up and is giving these cancer patients the opportunity to receive the treatment they deserve despite a natural disaster.