Who Is GameOva Reedy? Meet The Young Visionary Who Deserves Credit For The #ForThe**** Challenge

The Woman Behind The #ForThe**** Challenge

Everyone from Issa Rae to Erykah Badu is out here putting on for the #ForTheD*** challenge where they basically rap about what they’d do for, you know. But did you know who originated it? Well her name is GameOva Reedy and it was her song that started the rhyme scheme everyone is using now.

Stalking shamrock for that dick 🤸🏿‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/Pp6IPKPNrm — Reupreedy (@reupreedy) September 27, 2017

See? She’s bout that action. So get to know the woman and make sure she blows up because she deserves it.