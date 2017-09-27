Baby Momma Pulls Out Gun On Boyfriend Thinking He Funny Leaving Panties Around [Video]

She ain't with him because of his #looks 👀👀 and I don't see anything that screams #money 🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️He got her ready to take that "L" because she thought he was #cheating 😩😩😩 #men stop playing with these #women 🙅🏽🙅🏽 Y'all know we #crazy 😜😜😜😂😂😂😂😂😂 #happytuesday #instagram 🤣🤣🤣

A post shared by NiNi (@they_luh_nini) on Sep 26, 2017 at 5:32pm PDT