Baby Momma Pulls Out Gun On Boyfriend Thinking He Funny Leaving Panties Around [Video]

She ain't with him because of his #looks πŸ‘€πŸ‘€ and I don't see anything that screams #money πŸ€·πŸ½β€β™€οΈπŸ€·πŸ½β€β™€οΈHe got her ready to take that "L" because she thought he was #cheating 😩😩😩 #men stop playing with these #women πŸ™ πŸ½πŸ™ πŸ½ Y'all know we #crazy πŸ˜œπŸ˜œπŸ˜œπŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚ #happytuesday #instagram 🀣🀣🀣

A post shared by NiNi (@they_luh_nini) on Sep 26, 2017 at 5:32pm PDT