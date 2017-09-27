Uninvited To The BBQ? Justin Timberlake Is Reportedly Set To Perform At This Year’s Super Bowl

Justin Timberlake To Perform At Half Time Show

After his former collaborator and friend Jay-Z turned down the opportunity to perform at the Half Time show, the word on the street is that Justin Timberlake will be the one to make an appearance for this year’s Super Bowl.

This is semi-controversial for a couple reasons, the first being the fact that us woke folk are boycotting the NFL (though, now the super conservatives are reportedly boycotting too, since some of the players kneeled in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick and to protest Donald Trump’s derogatory comments). Either way, a lot of people who usually do watch football, aren’t. For someone like Justin Timberlake, who has before been criticized for capitalizing off Black music without contributing to the cause, this could be a bad look.

Another reason this comes as a sort of surprise–beside the fact that Justin Timberlake doesn’t have any new music out–is due to his last appearance at the Super Bowl. JT’s 2004 performance with Janet Jackson obviously caused a stir when he pulled off part of her costume and revealed her pierced nipple–the Federal Communications Commission even cracked down on new policies and a five-second broadcast delay during live performances was implemented because of it.

Who knows what will happen with the NFL by the time the Super Bowl rolls around–will y’all be watching?