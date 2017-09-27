Bae Of The Day: Taylor Rooks Is So Fine We Honestly Weren’t Even Listening To Michael Beasley

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 17

Taylor Rooks Is Bae

Yesterday, Michael Beasley went on an interview with Taylor Rooks to talk about the power of the brain or something, sounding like a few knives short of a sharp drawer. It went viral. Lots of people watched. We watched, but, um, we didn’t even hear Michael Beasley saying anything.

My friend @joefreshgoods brought his store to New York for a couple days. And now I have a new favorite shirt.

A post shared by Taylor Rooks (@taylorrooks) on

That’s why we made Taylor our bae today. So take a look at the journalism bae in all her glory.

Fashion week subway rides

A post shared by Taylor Rooks (@taylorrooks) on

Wedding season! #hbeeinlove

A post shared by Taylor Rooks (@taylorrooks) on

A post shared by Taylor Rooks (@taylorrooks) on

#SummerJam2017 shoutout hennypalooza crew

A post shared by Taylor Rooks (@taylorrooks) on

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

A post shared by Taylor Rooks (@taylorrooks) on

    Continue Slideshow

    simplicity (and messy hair 🙂)

    A post shared by Taylor Rooks (@taylorrooks) on

    All smiles and all red for the midnight show! Makeup by @therealmarissajade ❤️❤️❤️

    A post shared by Taylor Rooks (@taylorrooks) on

    Shimmery shiny red for the studio tonight! Love the natural look from @therealmarissajade ❤️❤️

    A post shared by Taylor Rooks (@taylorrooks) on

    After a long trip away…I'm happy to be back in the anchor chair tonight! (Glam by @venusgoddessangelfairy444)

    A post shared by Taylor Rooks (@taylorrooks) on

    Love this full zipper back dress from @ted_baker — so perfect for today! 👠👗

    A post shared by Taylor Rooks (@taylorrooks) on

    Back in the studio!!!! 10:30 on SNY glam by @ainaleebeauty

    A post shared by Taylor Rooks (@taylorrooks) on

    GAMEDAY READY! UConn taking on North Florida on SNY at 1:00

    A post shared by Taylor Rooks (@taylorrooks) on

    regular schmegular

    A post shared by Taylor Rooks (@taylorrooks) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567891011121314151617
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus