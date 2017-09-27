Kendrick Lamar Will Be The Keynote Speaker At Forbes’ Under 30 Summit

Kendrick Lamar To Speak At Forbes’ Annual Event

Still on a high from his career’s most successful run to date, Kendrick Lamar will be the keynote speaker at their fourth annual Forbes Under 30 Summit.

The four-day gathering is set to take place at Boston’s City Hall Plaza and features several addresses by young artists, entrepreneurs, and activists, including Skylar Grey, Tyler Oakley and DeRay Mckesson. Kendrick Lamar’s keynote–which will include a conversation with Forbes Senior Editor Media and Entertainment Zack O’Malley Greenburg–will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 1:00 p.m.

Greenburg said in a statement: “Kendrick Lamar is the voice of the under-30 generation, and we can’t wait to hear more from him. Not only does he write and record groundbreaking songs, but he also embodies the same sort of spirit, drive and thoughtful passion of his peers across science, tech, the arts and beyond. Forbes is honored to host him in Boston.”

With DAMN. being his highest charting and performing album, and his rates for features on other artists’ songs said to be in the million-range, it’s no surprise that Lamar is one of the highest-earning rappers this year, and Forbes recognizes that.