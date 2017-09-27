Roc Nation Is Auctioning Memorabilia Signed By Its Artists For Hurricane Relief

Roc Nation Auctioning Made In America Memorabilia For Hurricane Relief

In an effort to help those affected by this year’s hurricanes, Roc Nation will host an auction with memorabilia from this year’s Made In America Festival. Items will be signed by artists from the label like Jay Z, J.Cole, and Pusha T.⠀⠀

The pieces up for auction include a jacket with handwritten signatures from the likes of Jay Z, Migos, J. Cole, and Pusha T. The jacket is reportedly worth $3,000, but could obviously go for a lot more. Other jackets to be auctioned off include the Liberty, Freedom, and Tidal jackets with signatures from Cardi B, Vic Mensa, 21 Savage and more–so it looks like the signatures aren’t just limited to those on Roc Nation. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

In addition to the auction, Tidal and Vic Mensa recently partnered with Music Cares to host a pop-up show in Los Angeles to gain supplies and donations for hurricane victims. Each concert-goer is required to bring toiletries or school supplies to gain entry and all concert proceeds will be donated to the various regions affected.