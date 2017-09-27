Talk Your Isht, Queen: Michelle Obama Calls Out Women Who Voted “Against Their Own Voice” To Elect Trump

Michelle Obama Speaks On Women Who Didn’t Vote For Hillary Clinton

Michelle Obama spoke during an onstage interview at Inbound, a marketing conference in Boston on Wednesday. The remark of the former first lady that is getting the most attention is hers about that women who voted for President Trump, saying that did so against their own self-interest.

Obama’s exact quote on the matter was: “Any woman who voted against Hillary Clinton voted against their own voice.” This is a pretty obvious–and almost undeniably true–statement, considering Trump and his cabinet’s policies on womens reproductive and other rights. Of course, because her and Barack are amazing and cordial, she added she and former President Barack Obama hope to see Trump succeed as president.

While a majority of women overall voted for Clinton in the election, according to exit polls, a majority of white women voted for Trump.

Michelle also criticized the Republican Party’s efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, her husband’s signature policy achievement. The latest Senate bill was pulled Tuesday after it failed to garner sufficient support. “The Affordable Care Act is not Barack’s legacy,” Obama said. “It is our country’s legacy.”