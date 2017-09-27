Wait, What?! Rob AND Kylie Are Suing Blac Chyna Over A Secret Christmas Catch Fade

Oh, it ain’t over…

Rob Kardashian Sues Blac Chyna For Assault

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s drama is still brewing and there’s a huge fight at the center of it. As previously reported in addition to getting $20K a month in child support for baby Dream, Chyna wants 7-figures from her extremely lumpy, extremely lame ex for those infamous nude pics that he leaked to Instagram.

Now Rob’s firing back in a NEW lawsuit with claims that an extremely “high and drunk” Chyna secretly assaulted him during the Christmas holidays. According to The Blast who got a hold of court documents, on December 16, 2016, Rob claims that Chyna at one point pointed a gun towards him and attempted to strangle him with an iPhone cord.

That cord must’ve been long as hell.

She also allegedly struck him in the head and face and trashed the house they were renting.

Ready for the kicker? The trashed house was KYLIE JENNER’S and Kylie estimates over $100K in damages from a destroyed TV, a broken down, door, damaged walls and broken cellphones. The Blast adds that Kylie claims that Chyna “terrorized” her by telling her to get tested for sexually transmitted diseases because she was dating Tyga.

Kylie and Rob are suing for assault, battery, and vandalism and seeking unspecified damages.

Y I K E S.

It looks like Attorney Lisa Bloom’s caught word of the new suit, and she’s issued a response on behalf of her client.

Hit the flip to see it.