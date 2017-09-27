B.o.B Wants $1 Million To Send Satellites To Space So He Can See If The Earth Is Flat (It’s Not)

B.o.B Started A GoFundMe To See If The Earth is Really Round

B.o.B first started revealing his thoughts that the Earth is flat to fans back in January. “Don’t believe what I say, research what I say,” he wrote after giving examples of what he said was proof that the Earth does not have a curve. His beliefs even led to a back and forth with probably the most famous astrophysicist, Neil deGrasse Tyson, that included some diss songs back and forth.

Unfortunately, he isn’t backing down from his weird stance and has started a GoFundMe page titled, “Show BoB the Curve” in order to raise money for his fact-finding efforts. The description for the page reads: “What’s up guys! Help support B.o.B purchase and launch one, if not multiple, satellites into space. He’s donated 1k to the cause to get it going, and will be keeping you updated with step-by-step documentation of the process! Help B.o.B find the curve!”

Bobby Ray himself donated the first $1,000, but the page has yet to reach $3,000 of it’s $1 million goal. But hey, it’s only been a week, so many some super rich science-denier will sponsor his efforts.

Sending satellites into space to take pictures of the earth, why had nobody else ever thought of that?